Israel says Allenby crossing to stay closed Sunday in coordination with Jordan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-09-2025 | 05:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says Allenby crossing to stay closed Sunday in coordination with Jordan
Israel's Airports Authority said the Allenby passenger terminal - the sole gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan - would not be opened to traffic on Sunday, in coordination with the Jordanian side.
On September 19 Israel shut the Allenby crossing, a day after a driver bringing humanitarian aid from Jordan for Gaza opened fire and killed two Israeli military personnel there.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Jordan
Crossing
Aid
Passage
