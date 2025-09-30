Axios: Qatar, Egypt and Turkey urge Hamas to accept Trump’s Gaza plan

30-09-2025 | 15:47
Axios: Qatar, Egypt and Turkey urge Hamas to accept Trump’s Gaza plan
Axios: Qatar, Egypt and Turkey urge Hamas to accept Trump’s Gaza plan

Axios reported Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Qatar, Egypt and Turkey have urged Hamas to give a positive response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the war in Gaza.

