Israel says to allow Gazans to exit to Egypt 'in coming days'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-12-2025 | 03:40
Israel says to allow Gazans to exit to Egypt 'in coming days'
Israel said on Wednesday it would open the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt to allow residents to exit the Palestinian territory "in the coming days".
"In accordance with the ceasefire agreement... the Rafah Crossing will open in the coming days exclusively for the exit of residents from the Gaza Strip to Egypt", COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body that oversees civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.
AFP
