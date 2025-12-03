Israel says to allow Gazans to exit to Egypt 'in coming days'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-12-2025 | 03:40
High views
0min
Israel says to allow Gazans to exit to Egypt 'in coming days'

Israel said on Wednesday it would open the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt to allow residents to exit the Palestinian territory "in the coming days".

"In accordance with the ceasefire agreement... the Rafah Crossing will open in the coming days exclusively for the exit of residents from the Gaza Strip to Egypt", COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body that oversees civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

allow

Gazans

Egypt

'in

coming

days'

Israel says remains Hamas handed over on Tuesday are not those of a Gaza hostage
Israeli police say received presumed remains of one of last two Gaza hostages
