Sources to Reuters: Trump held phone call with Yemeni president on Sunday

Middle East News
21-09-2026 | 10:05
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Sources to Reuters: Trump held phone call with Yemeni president on Sunday
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Sources to Reuters: Trump held phone call with Yemeni president on Sunday

U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi on Sunday to discuss advances by the Iran-aligned Houthis near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, four sources familiar with the matter said.

Al-Alimi requested U.S. support for his Saudi-backed government in its fight against the Houthis, who seized strategic areas along the strait in a rapid offensive earlier this month.

Two sources, one Yemeni and one Western, said Trump made no direct commitment to provide military support during the call.

The White House and Yemen’s information minister did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
Reuters

Middle East News

Reuters:

Trump

phone

Yemeni

president

Sunday

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