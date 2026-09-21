Sources to Reuters: Trump held phone call with Yemeni president on Sunday

U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi on Sunday to discuss advances by the Iran-aligned Houthis near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, four sources familiar with the matter said.



Al-Alimi requested U.S. support for his Saudi-backed government in its fight against the Houthis, who seized strategic areas along the strait in a rapid offensive earlier this month.



Two sources, one Yemeni and one Western, said Trump made no direct commitment to provide military support during the call.



The White House and Yemen’s information minister did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters