What is Parliament role in solving banking sector crisis?

Lebanon Economy
2023-01-21 | 08:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
What is Parliament role in solving banking sector crisis?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
What is Parliament role in solving banking sector crisis?

According to banking sources, the Parliament plays a significant part in determining what happens to bank deposits through any laws it may pass about the recovery plan and other connected issues like capital control and others.

 
These sources made the point that since the Parliament must give final approval to any proposal or draft law, it has the authority to accept, reject, or amend it.
 
 As a result, the Parliament cannot justifiably pass any legislation harmful to depositors, the financial sector, or the economy in general.
 
According to banking sources, the Parliament's involvement cannot be confined to adding provisions that discuss refusing to write off deposits; instead, it must decide how it will preserve these deposits through the laws it publishes so that the issue is not merely a matter of wishes that don't match reality.
 
According to banking sources, the proposal for the bill to restore the financial system balance is expected to be released in a completely different form than the one in which Parliament received it. 
 
This will logically result in the loss of deposits and maybe the financial sector as a whole.
 
The job of the specialized parliamentary committees is to demonstrate to the Lebanese that the promises made by the lawmakers would be reflected in the laws enacted, particularly in terms of dealing with losses in a just and rational way that results in real salvation.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Parliament

Banks

Banking

Lebanon

Crisis

LBCI Next
Will the country face a bread crisis soon?
Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10

A new crisis might jeopardize academic year in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-09

Recent developments in Lebanon's banking sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-06

Lebanon suffers from water shortage as electricity crisis dwells on

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:07

Will the country face a bread crisis soon?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20

Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20

Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 51,000 LBP to the Dollar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19

LBCI taps into latest EU investigation in Forry money laundering case

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20

What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-20

Atletico Madrid sign Dutch forward Depay from Barcelona

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28

Here are BDL’s reasons for raising Sayrafa dollar rate

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-11

CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app