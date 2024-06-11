Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-06-11 | 02:36
High views
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 15,000, and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 14,000.  In addition, the diesel price decreased by LBP 5,000. 

However, the gas price increased by LBP 6,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,605,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,644,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,423,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 813,000

Download now the LBCI mobile app
