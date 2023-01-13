Beirut blast victims families voice anger amid blatant investigation

Lebanon News
2023-01-13 | 12:25
High views
Beirut blast victims families voice anger amid blatant investigation
1min
Beirut blast victims families voice anger amid blatant investigation
The Families of the martyrs, wounded, and victims of the Beirut Port explosion denounced in a statement on Friday the "blatant insolence represented by summoning the families of victims and martyrs for investigation" after storming the Justice Palace and causing material damage, including breaking some glass.
 
After waiting for truth and justice for two and a half years to no avail, the families condemned the arbitrary and repressive measures taken against them, warning strongly of the consequences of any arrest that affects any of them, adding that they will move "as one body," despite their disagreements.
 
The statement came after days of sit-ins organized by the families demanding justice for those wounded and victims.
 
On Tuesday, the families organized a sit-in in front of the Justice Palace in Beirut, where they raised banners and pictures of their children in the presence of some deputies, however, attempts to break into the Palace were reported.
 
Nonetheless, many protesters were later summoned for investigation amid anger from the families, who voiced their right to express themselves appropriately.

