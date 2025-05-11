Israeli artillery shelling targets neighborhood near Aita al-Shaab, grenade thrown between Yarine and Dhayra

11-05-2025 | 05:00
Israeli artillery shelling targets neighborhood near Aita al-Shaab, grenade thrown between Yarine and Dhayra
Israeli artillery shelling targets neighborhood near Aita al-Shaab, grenade thrown between Yarine and Dhayra

The Randa neighborhood, located east of the town of Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon, was targeted by multiple Israeli artillery shells. 

Additionally, a grenade was thrown in the area between the towns of Yarine and Dhayra in the Tyre district. 

