UNICEF urges Lebanese Government to prioritize education

In the statement, UNICEF voiced concern regarding the overwhelming immediate and long-term impacts on children’s learning affecting their protection and future prosperity “and hindering prospects for a sustainable recovery from the current economic crisis” unless schools reopen.



“Children cannot afford to lose access to learning. Schools must stay open,” stated the organization.



The statement added that the Lebanese Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE) has proposed a solution to the immediate need to bring children back to school, urging the Lebanese Government to emphasize long-term solutions via the 2023 country budget and take further steps in support of teachers “with an income which provides dignity and so that children can access quality, safe and inclusive education.”



UNICEF and the international community are continuing to provide resources to ensure that all children in Lebanon have access to education, encouraging the progress made by MEHE, focusing on reforms to promote transparency and ensure effective use of funds, which will allow schools to function as well as provide a more inclusive and safer environment for children.



“Today, more than ever, all stakeholders must prioritize addressing the learning catastrophe. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with MEHE and the Government of Lebanon to keep schools safe and open and ensure all children are back to school,” the statement concluded.