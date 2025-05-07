Syria's president meets France's Macron on first European visit: AFP

07-05-2025 | 11:41
Syria's president meets France's Macron on first European visit: AFP
0min
Syria's president meets France's Macron on first European visit: AFP

Syria's leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on his first visit to Europe since taking power, arrived at the Elysee palace on Wednesday, where he was greeted by President Emmanuel Macron, an AFP reporter saw.

Sharaa is under pressure from Europe to show he is serious about protecting human rights as Damascus seeks the full lifting of sanctions imposed under the toppled president, Bashar al-Assad.

AFP 
 

