Beirut port blast probe: Bitar vs. Oweidat

The Public Prosecutor of Cassation also decided to release all those arrested in the port explosion case, without exception, and prevent them from traveling, placing them at the disposal of the Judicial Council in the event of its convening.



Judge Tariq Al-Bitar responded to LBCI, confirming that he would not leave the port file.



"What the Public Prosecutor of Cassation did is contrary to the law, as he had relinquished the port file, and he is accused by me. He is not entitled to take decisions to release detainees in a file under consideration by the investigating judge," al-Bitar added.