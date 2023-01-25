Beirut port blast probe: Bitar vs. Oweidat

Lebanon News
2023-01-25 | 09:26
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Beirut port blast probe: Bitar vs. Oweidat
0min
Beirut port blast probe: Bitar vs. Oweidat

LBCI learned that Judge Ghassan Oweidat sued Judge Tarek Al-Bitar before the General Assembly of the Court of Cassation and decided to prevent him from traveling.

The Public Prosecutor of Cassation also decided to release all those arrested in the port explosion case, without exception, and prevent them from traveling, placing them at the disposal of the Judicial Council in the event of its convening.

Judge Tariq Al-Bitar responded to LBCI, confirming that he would not leave the port file.

"What the Public Prosecutor of Cassation did is contrary to the law, as he had relinquished the port file, and he is accused by me. He is not entitled to take decisions to release detainees in a file under consideration by the investigating judge," al-Bitar added.
 

Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
All signs indicate Judge Bitar's return will not go unnoticed
