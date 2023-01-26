UK's Defense Senior Advisor pays visit to Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-01-26 | 06:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK&#39;s Defense Senior Advisor pays visit to Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UK's Defense Senior Advisor pays visit to Lebanon

UK's Defense Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa (DSAME), Air Marshal Martin Sampson, conducted a three-day visit to Lebanon from January 23 to January 25, 2023.

DSAME met with Lebanon's Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Commander in Chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) General Joseph Aoun.   

At UNIFIL's Headquarters in Naqoura, DSAME had a tour around the Blue Line, where he highlighted UK's full support for UNIFIL's work in southern Lebanon, mandated in UN Resolution 1701, and offered his condolences regarding the death of Private Sean Rooney.   

Air Marshal Martin Sampson also met the Lebanese endurance athlete Michael Haddad after he was inspired to hear about his plans to walk 100 kilometres across the North Pole later this year.   

During DSAME's visit, the British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, said that the UK would continue its support towards Lebanon's security and the LAF, highlighting the agreement initiated last month for a further £13 million commitment to support the Lebanese Armed Forces.   

In turn, Air Marshal Martin Sampson stressed the importance of visiting Lebanon, "hearing about the impact of the severe economic crisis on the Lebanese people in general and the Lebanese Armed Forces in particular."   

"I admire the courage and resilience of the Lebanese people and that of the LAF in in face of adversity. The UK remains committed to strengthening our bilateral cooperation between our two countries and supporting the LAF's resilience," he added.   

He also reiterated UK's position that the perpetrators are to be held accountable in Private Sean Rooney and the injured three others' case, stating that "UNIFIL's mandate and operations in South Lebanon are important to stability and security for Lebanon and the region."
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

UK

Defense Senior Advisor

Lebanon

Beirut

DSAME

UNIFIL

Lebanese Armed Forces

LBCI Next
Pharmacies shut their doors shortly in protest of medicine shortage
Sit-in staged outside Ministry of Justice in solidarity with Judge Bitar
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-16

Attack on UNIFIL: Will Lebanon prove that it was not intended?

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-29

Spanish PM reaffirms support for UNIFIL during latest visit to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:18

QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:00

Pharmacies shut their doors shortly in protest of medicine shortage

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Sit-in staged outside Ministry of Justice in solidarity with Judge Bitar

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

Protest in front of Beirut's Justice Palace in solidarity with Judge Bitar

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:05

US federal agencies hacked using legitimate remote desktop tools

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-23

Juventus shares tumble after 15-point penalty imposed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-19

LBCI sources debunk occurrence of virtual meeting between Hezbollah, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:00

Pharmacies shut their doors shortly in protest of medicine shortage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app