UK's Defense Senior Advisor pays visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-26 | 06:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK's Defense Senior Advisor pays visit to Lebanon
UK's Defense Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa (DSAME), Air Marshal Martin Sampson, conducted a three-day visit to Lebanon from January 23 to January 25, 2023.
DSAME met with Lebanon's Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Commander in Chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) General Joseph Aoun.
At UNIFIL's Headquarters in Naqoura, DSAME had a tour around the Blue Line, where he highlighted UK's full support for UNIFIL's work in southern Lebanon, mandated in UN Resolution 1701, and offered his condolences regarding the death of Private Sean Rooney.
Air Marshal Martin Sampson also met the Lebanese endurance athlete Michael Haddad after he was inspired to hear about his plans to walk 100 kilometres across the North Pole later this year.
During DSAME's visit, the British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, said that the UK would continue its support towards Lebanon's security and the LAF, highlighting the agreement initiated last month for a further £13 million commitment to support the Lebanese Armed Forces.
In turn, Air Marshal Martin Sampson stressed the importance of visiting Lebanon, "hearing about the impact of the severe economic crisis on the Lebanese people in general and the Lebanese Armed Forces in particular."
"I admire the courage and resilience of the Lebanese people and that of the LAF in in face of adversity. The UK remains committed to strengthening our bilateral cooperation between our two countries and supporting the LAF's resilience," he added.
He also reiterated UK's position that the perpetrators are to be held accountable in Private Sean Rooney and the injured three others' case, stating that "UNIFIL's mandate and operations in South Lebanon are important to stability and security for Lebanon and the region."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
UK
Defense Senior Advisor
Lebanon
Beirut
DSAME
UNIFIL
Lebanese Armed Forces
