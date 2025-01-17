Guterres says UNIFIL uncovered over 100 Hezbollah or other armed groups weapons caches since November 27

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, accompanied by a delegation, visited the United Nations Interim Force headquarters in Naqoura, South Lebanon, where UNIFIL Commander General Aroldo Lázaro welcomed him.



A ceremonial guard of honor greeted Guterres before he held an expanded meeting with General Lázaro and other officials.



Guterres addressed UNIFIL personnel, highlighting their critical role in maintaining peace along the Blue Line, stating, "It is an immense honor to be with you after one of the most challenging periods imaginable. You are on the Blue Line in Lebanon and on the frontline for peace."



He acknowledged the difficult conditions under which UNIFIL operates, emphasizing the peacekeepers' courage, dedication, and resilience.



"Day by day, month by month, you have stood firm and performed your mandate under U.N. Resolution 1701 despite the challenges," he said.



Guterres condemned attacks on U.N. peacekeepers, describing them as violations of international and humanitarian law that could constitute war crimes.



He stressed the importance of always respecting the safety and sanctity of U.N. facilities.



Highlighting recent efforts, Guterres noted the relative calm in the region and called for leveraging this opportunity to achieve meaningful progress in implementing U.N. Resolution 1701, ensuring lasting security and stability for both Lebanon and Israel.



The Secretary-General also addressed ongoing violations, including Israeli military actions within Lebanese territory, which he described as breaches of Resolution 1701 that jeopardize the safety of peacekeepers.



He revealed that since November 27, UNIFIL had uncovered over 100 weapons caches belonging to Hezbollah or other armed groups in the area between the Blue Line and the Litani River, underscoring the need for stricter adherence to the resolution.



Guterres reaffirmed the U.N.'s commitment to supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), describing them as Lebanon's sole guarantor of security.



He called for enhanced international support to strengthen the LAF's capabilities, particularly in southern Lebanon.



In closing, Guterres praised the peacekeepers, saying, "The road ahead is fraught with challenges, but together, we can seize this opportunity to achieve the progress we all seek. Thank you for everything you have done – and continue to do – for peace."