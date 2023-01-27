0min

Lebanon fuel prices keep soaring

On Friday, January 27, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel rose by LBP 60,000, and that of diesel increased LBP 56,000, while the price of gas rose by LBP 35,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,147,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,174,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,195,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 730,000