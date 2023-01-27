Lebanon fuel prices keep soaring

Lebanon News
2023-01-27 | 04:50
High views
Lebanon fuel prices keep soaring
0min
Lebanon fuel prices keep soaring

On Friday, January 27, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel rose by LBP 60,000, and that of diesel increased LBP 56,000, while the price of gas rose by LBP 35,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,147,000 

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,174,000 

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,195,000 
 
- Gas Canister: LBP 730,000

