News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon fuel prices keep soaring
Lebanon News
2023-01-27 | 04:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon fuel prices keep soaring
On Friday, January 27, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel rose by LBP 60,000, and that of diesel increased LBP 56,000, while the price of gas rose by LBP 35,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,147,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,174,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,195,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 730,000
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Lebanese
Diesel
Gas
Gasoline
Increase
Crisis
Next
Lebanon’s higher education notices “free fall”
Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:37
Chevron annual profit doubles to record $36.5 bln, but misses estimates
Variety
07:37
Chevron annual profit doubles to record $36.5 bln, but misses estimates
0
World
07:31
GRAMMY Museum announces exhibit honoring Lebanese-Colombian Shakira
World
07:31
GRAMMY Museum announces exhibit honoring Lebanese-Colombian Shakira
0
Sports
07:30
JPMorgan looking to finance Italy's Serie A for up to 1 bln euros
Sports
07:30
JPMorgan looking to finance Italy's Serie A for up to 1 bln euros
0
Lebanon News
07:30
Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives
Lebanon News
07:30
Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:30
Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives
Lebanon News
07:30
Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives
0
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanon’s higher education notices “free fall”
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanon’s higher education notices “free fall”
0
Lebanon News
04:14
Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs
Lebanon News
04:14
Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:30
Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives
Lebanon News
07:30
Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives
0
Middle East
07:06
Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest
Middle East
07:06
Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest
0
World
2023-01-24
Russia, Syria restore Syrian air base for joint use
World
2023-01-24
Russia, Syria restore Syrian air base for joint use
0
Sports
2023-01-20
Real Madrid to host city rivals Atletico in cup quarter-finals
Sports
2023-01-20
Real Madrid to host city rivals Atletico in cup quarter-finals
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:22
Lebanon sees large-scale hotel closures outside Beirut
Lebanon Economy
10:22
Lebanon sees large-scale hotel closures outside Beirut
2
Lebanon Economy
10:56
BDL freezes Hassan Mokalled and his two sons' accounts
Lebanon Economy
10:56
BDL freezes Hassan Mokalled and his two sons' accounts
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
4
Middle East
09:18
QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration
Middle East
09:18
QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration
5
Lebanon Economy
09:00
Pharmacies shut their doors shortly in protest of medicine shortage
Lebanon Economy
09:00
Pharmacies shut their doors shortly in protest of medicine shortage
6
Variety
08:09
Lebanese doctor successfully completes operation on rare hernia condition
Variety
08:09
Lebanese doctor successfully completes operation on rare hernia condition
7
Middle East
07:06
Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest
Middle East
07:06
Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest
8
Lebanon News
04:50
Lebanon fuel prices keep soaring
Lebanon News
04:50
Lebanon fuel prices keep soaring
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store