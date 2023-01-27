Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs

The minister's decision comes to ensure the continuity of the drug market and its access to the citizen in light of the current and exceptional circumstances that the pharmaceutical sector in Lebanon is going through amid the significant fluctuation in the dollar exchange rate.



This move came after a number of pharmacies shut their doors protesting the medicine shortage on Thursday.



According to the Drug Importers Syndicate, the current problem in the pharmaceutical sector wasn't only with importers, as the rise of the dollar exchange rate is threatening the healthcare sector, leading to a shortage of medicines.