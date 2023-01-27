Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs

Lebanon News
2023-01-27 | 04:14
High views

0min


Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Firas Abiad, issued a decision to publish a daily index of unsubsidized drug prices according to the exchange rate in the parallel market, provided that the index remains weekly for medicines that remain free from the significant effects of the exchange rate and are fully or partially subsidized.

The minister's decision comes to ensure the continuity of the drug market and its access to the citizen in light of the current and exceptional circumstances that the pharmaceutical sector in Lebanon is going through amid the significant fluctuation in the dollar exchange rate.   

This move came after a number of pharmacies shut their doors protesting the medicine shortage on Thursday.  

According to the Drug Importers Syndicate, the current problem in the pharmaceutical sector wasn't only with importers, as the rise of the dollar exchange rate is threatening the healthcare sector, leading to a shortage of medicines.
 

