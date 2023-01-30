Two MPs file lawsuit against judge Bitar

In addition to a lawsuit to transfer the case filed by Ghazi Zaiter and Ali Hassan Khalil.



Last week, judge Tarek Bitar resumed the investigations into the Beirut Port explosion’s probe based on a legal study backed by legal articles.



However, the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Oweidat, decided to release all those arrested in the Beirut blast case and prevent them from traveling, placing them at the disposal of the Judicial Council.