Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Two MPs file lawsuit against judge Bitar
Lebanon News
2023-01-30 | 10:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Two MPs file lawsuit against judge Bitar
MP Ali Hassan Khalil filed a lawsuit on Monday against Judge Tarek Bitar before the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, and another before the Judicial Inspection, for "behavioral errors" committed by Bitar, according to information received by LBCI.
In addition to a lawsuit to transfer the case filed by Ghazi Zaiter and Ali Hassan Khalil.
Last week, judge Tarek Bitar resumed the investigations into the Beirut Port explosion's probe based on a legal study backed by legal articles.
However, the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Oweidat, decided to release all those arrested in the Beirut blast case and prevent them from traveling, placing them at the disposal of the Judicial Council.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Beirut Blast
Tarek Bitar
Ghazi Zaiter
Ali Hassan Khalil
Investigation
Lawsuit
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
Oil exploration: Qatar's move is not enough, Lebanon should be transparent
Previous
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
BDL takes action to restrain sharp rise in exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
BDL takes action to restrain sharp rise in exchange rate
2
Lebanon News
12:51
Lebanese MPs convene meetings in DC
Lebanon News
12:51
Lebanese MPs convene meetings in DC
3
Sports
06:13
Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics
Sports
06:13
Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics
4
Lebanon Economy
07:01
Banking sector to recover within 10 years if necessary action takes place: expert
Lebanon Economy
07:01
Banking sector to recover within 10 years if necessary action takes place: expert
5
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
6
Middle East
11:21
Egyptian Pound slips to new low against dollar
Middle East
11:21
Egyptian Pound slips to new low against dollar
7
Sports
08:24
PSG's poor run continues with Reims draw
Sports
08:24
PSG's poor run continues with Reims draw
8
Lebanon Economy
05:56
Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022
Lebanon Economy
05:56
Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022
