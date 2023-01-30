Two MPs file lawsuit against judge Bitar

2023-01-30 | 10:03
Two MPs file lawsuit against judge Bitar
0min
Two MPs file lawsuit against judge Bitar

MP Ali Hassan Khalil filed a lawsuit on Monday against Judge Tarek Bitar before the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, and another before the Judicial Inspection, for “behavioral errors” committed by Bitar, according to information received by LBCI.

In addition to a lawsuit to transfer the case filed by Ghazi Zaiter and Ali Hassan Khalil.  

Last week, judge Tarek Bitar resumed the investigations into the Beirut Port explosion’s probe based on a legal study backed by legal articles.   

However, the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Oweidat, decided to release all those arrested in the Beirut blast case and prevent them from traveling, placing them at the disposal of the Judicial Council.
 

