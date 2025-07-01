Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he expects to travel to the United States next week for meetings with President Donald Trump, after a "great victory" in a 12-day war with Iran last month.



Netanyahu said in a statement ahead of a cabinet meeting that the visit will also include talks with other top officials, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.



"We still have a few things to finalize in order to reach a trade agreement in addition to other matters," he said, referring to Trump's tariff plans. "I’ll also have meetings with congressional and Senate leaders and some security meetings."





Reuters