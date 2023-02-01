Bitar meets Abboud to find solution for Beirut blast’s case

2023-02-01 | 09:37
Bitar meets Abboud to find solution for Beirut blast’s case
Bitar meets Abboud to find solution for Beirut blast’s case

The judicial investigator into the Beirut port explosion file, Judge Tarek Bitar, went to the Justice Palace in Beirut, where he met with the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Suhail Abboud.

LBCI has learned that the meeting between Judges Suhail Abboud and Bitar aims to find a solution to the Beirut blast’s case.   

The meeting comes on the eve of the meetings between the Caretaker Justice Minister Henry Khoury and Abboud and between the Minister of Justice with the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Ghassan Oweidat.
 
 

Lebanon's rampant corruption at center of its many crises: report
Regional power plan for Lebanon held up over Syria sanctions: France's Duquesne
