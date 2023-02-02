UN-Habitat and Japan to implement $900,000 projects in Tripoli

Lebanon News
2023-02-02 | 07:14
High views
UN-Habitat and Japan to implement $900,000 projects in Tripoli
UN-Habitat and Japan to implement $900,000 projects in Tripoli

Based on a longstanding global partnership, the Japanese Government and the United Nations Human Settlements programme (UN-Habitat) have signed a new project totaling US $900,000.

This new project will be implemented in Shalfeh, Tripoli, an at-risk urban community in the Abu Samra neighborhood.   

After UN-Habitat completed an assessment of the neighborhood in 2022, the population was estimated to be 11,000 inhabitants who live in poor housing conditions, lacking essential services such as water, electricity and waste management, and livelihood opportunities.   

The project aims to address growing socio-economic challenges, which mitigates rising risks by implementing farming solutions, clean water, and renewable energy solutions.   

"This comprehensive project could not have been more timely given the exacerbating socio-economic difficulties that Lebanon is facing […] I strongly hope that the urban farming initiatives, coupled with the water and renewable energy solutions, would alleviate the recurrent hardships faced by the Shalfeh community in Tripoli." said H.E. Magoshi Masayuki, Ambassador of Japan to Lebanon.   

The project will address many challenges faced in the area through a community-based approach, which will benefit more than 5,000 beneficiaries since the urban farming activities will enhance food security and generate income for women and young people.   

While the water and renewable energy solutions will be implemented in two public schools and one dispensary, ensuring clean water to minimize water-borne diseases, including cholera.   

"By identifying vacant plots and spaces in dense urban communities, cities can contribute solutions to address food insecurity, enhance skills, provide livelihood opportunities, and engage those often left behind," Taina Christiansen, Head of the UN-Habitat Lebanon Country Programme stated.
 

Cases being filed abroad against those responsible for Beirut blast: report
Duquesne visits Lebanon in support of energy sector
