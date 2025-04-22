News
Iran's foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday: Chinese foreign ministry
Middle East News
22-04-2025 | 03:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday: Chinese foreign ministry
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China on April 23 at the invitation of China, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Tuesday.
The two sides will discuss bilateral relations and international and regional hot-spot issues of common concern, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference.
The visit is believed to have great significance for deepening political mutual trust between the two countries, Guo told reporters.
Reuters
