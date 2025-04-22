Iran's foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday: Chinese foreign ministry

Middle East News
22-04-2025 | 03:46
High views
0min
Iran's foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday: Chinese foreign ministry

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China on April 23 at the invitation of China, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Tuesday.

The two sides will discuss bilateral relations and international and regional hot-spot issues of common concern, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference.

The visit is believed to have great significance for deepening political mutual trust between the two countries, Guo told reporters.


Reuters
 

