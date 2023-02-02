Lebanon extends command over territorial waters

For two months, MTF units and peacekeepers from the Naval Equipment and Training Center of UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force trained, supported, and evaluated LAF Navy personnel at the Navy's operations center.



Upon completing the two-month assessment period, the LAF Navy is currently taking over the Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIO) command, a process for monitoring and hailing vessels to help prevent weapons and related material from entering Lebanon.



Since 2006, these operations have been coordinated by one of the patrolling UNIFIL MTF ships. Currently, the LAF Navy will monitor two-thirds of the territorial waters and coordinate with the UNIFIL MTF ships to conduct hailings at sea.



"The overall responsibility of monitoring and securing Lebanon's territorial waters remains with UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force, as per Security Council Resolution 1701," said UNIFIL.



In honor of this milestone, Maritime Task Force Commander Rear Admiral Michael Busse of the German Navy presented LAF Navy personnel certificates of excellence for their outstanding achievement, commending LAF Navy's tenacity and progress.



Additionally, more cooperation and training are planned to transfer responsibility for maritime interdiction operations for UNIFIL's entire Area of Maritime Operations (AMO) to the LAF Navy at the operations center, known as "C1."