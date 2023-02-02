News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
16
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Prova
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
16
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
Lebanon News
2023-02-02 | 11:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
As part of the long-term goal of transferring the tasks that UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force (MTF) is currently responsible for the Lebanese authorities, the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) Navy has taken on more operational tasks in the central and northern sections of the country's territorial waters.
For two months, MTF units and peacekeepers from the Naval Equipment and Training Center of UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force trained, supported, and evaluated LAF Navy personnel at the Navy's operations center.
Upon completing the two-month assessment period, the LAF Navy is currently taking over the Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIO) command, a process for monitoring and hailing vessels to help prevent weapons and related material from entering Lebanon.
Since 2006, these operations have been coordinated by one of the patrolling UNIFIL MTF ships. Currently, the LAF Navy will monitor two-thirds of the territorial waters and coordinate with the UNIFIL MTF ships to conduct hailings at sea.
"The overall responsibility of monitoring and securing Lebanon's territorial waters remains with UNIFIL's Maritime Task Force, as per Security Council Resolution 1701," said UNIFIL.
In honor of this milestone, Maritime Task Force Commander Rear Admiral Michael Busse of the German Navy presented LAF Navy personnel certificates of excellence for their outstanding achievement, commending LAF Navy's tenacity and progress.
Additionally, more cooperation and training are planned to transfer responsibility for maritime interdiction operations for UNIFIL's entire Area of Maritime Operations (AMO) to the LAF Navy at the operations center, known as "C1."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
UNIFIL
Territorial Waters
Maritime Task Force
Lebanese Armed Forces
Next
Fuel prices surge again across Lebanon
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-16
Attack on UNIFIL: Will Lebanon prove that it was not intended?
Press Highlights
2023-01-16
Attack on UNIFIL: Will Lebanon prove that it was not intended?
0
Variety
2022-12-29
Spanish PM reaffirms support for UNIFIL during latest visit to Lebanon
Variety
2022-12-29
Spanish PM reaffirms support for UNIFIL during latest visit to Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-21
Attack on UNIFIL, a new test Lebanon must pass
Press Highlights
2022-12-21
Attack on UNIFIL, a new test Lebanon must pass
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15
LBCI taps into details of UNIFIL incident in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15
LBCI taps into details of UNIFIL incident in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:01
Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets
Variety
11:01
Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-09
United Arab Emirates says it will teach Holocaust in schools
Middle East
2023-01-09
United Arab Emirates says it will teach Holocaust in schools
0
Sports
2023-01-04
Bucks beat Wizards: Antetokounmpo has career-high 55 points
Sports
2023-01-04
Bucks beat Wizards: Antetokounmpo has career-high 55 points
0
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
0
Variety
2023-01-19
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
Variety
2023-01-19
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
2
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
3
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
4
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
5
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
6
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
8
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store