MP Razi El Hage: Municipal elections are for development, LF represented in 50 out of 55 municipalities in Metn

MP Razi El Hage emphasized that the Lebanese Forces party is represented in 50 out of 55 municipalities in the Metn district.



In an interview with LBCI, he explained that the goal of the municipal elections is real and structured development and change, not a numbers game between political parties. He noted that not all municipal contests took on a political character.



He added that the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) had issued a statement pledging not to interfere in the municipal elections, yet afterward it began counting its supposed wins.



Regarding parliamentary elections, El Hage said: "Lebanese voters will be choosing between two paths—one that follows the logic of wars, and another aligned with the Arab Peace Initiative, which is not normalization."



On a different note, El Hage pointed out that the Banking Control Commission has now become an independent body that informs the Banque du Liban (BDL) governor of its oversight findings.



He highlighted that the commission's role has evolved through amendments to the Code of Money and Credit, questioning whether it could eventually have a decision-making role.



He affirmed that this debate is rooted in technical and scientific reasoning, not conspiracy theories.