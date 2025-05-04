Turnout in Mount Lebanon municipal elections nears 32% by 3 p.m.

Lebanon News
04-05-2025 | 08:17
0min
Turnout in Mount Lebanon municipal elections nears 32% by 3 p.m.

Voter turnout in the municipal and Mukhtar elections across Mount Lebanon reached 31.98% as of 3 p.m. on Sunday, with notable variation among districts.

According to figures released by the Interior Ministry, Keserwan recorded the highest participation rate at 44.76%, followed by Jbeil at 42.29%. In the Chouf district, turnout reached 32.15%, while Aley saw 29.81%.

In Matn and Baabda, turnout stood at 27.03% and 27.34%, respectively.

