Snowstorm blasts Lebanon; here is the forecast

The low-pressure system is expected to cause stormy weather from Sunday until Wednesday morning. It reaches its peak on Sunday in the afternoon and Monday.



The temperature will significantly drop between Tuesday and Wednesday, and snow will gradually reach an altitude of 600 meters, especially in the north at dawn on Wednesday. Stable weather, yet cold, is expected to return on Thursday.





Here are the weather details for the coming days:



Sunday:

1. The temperature on the coast will be between 10 and 15 degrees, in the Beqaa between 1 and 9, and at an altitude of 1,000 meters between 4 and 8 degrees.

2. The weather will be cloudy and windy with heavy rain, especially in the afternoon, while snow falls at 1,400 meters during the day.

3. Wind: Strong SW wind, with speed between 30 and 80 km/hr

4. The surface humidity on the coast ranges between 70 and 95%

5. The surface atmospheric pressure decreases significantly as an indicator of stormy weather, and it will drop to reach 1007 hpa.

6. Visibility is medium and gets worse in mountainous areas

7. The sea wave is very high, and the water surface temperature is 20 degrees.



Monday: Unstable, windy, and cloudy, with heavy rain, lightning, thunder, and snow at 900 meters in the afternoon, and the temperature drops to range between 8 and 12 degrees at the coast and between zero and 6 degrees in the Beqaa and between zero and 5 degrees at 1,000 meters, while the wind speed will increase to a range between 50 and 105 km/hr.



Tuesday: Unstable, windy, cloudy, and rainy with lightning and thunder, but less severe than Sunday and Monday. Snow is expected to fall at an altitude of 800 meters. The snow decreases to 700 meters at midnight (and less in the north), and the temperature drops and ranges between 6 and 11 degrees at the coast and between -2 and 5 degrees in the Beqaa, and between zero and 3 degrees at 1,000 meters, while the wind speed slightly drops to range between 40 and 80 km/h.