Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education, Abbas Al-Halabi, announced the closing of schools, high schools, vocational schools, and all official and private higher education institutions on Tuesday and Wednesday "until the storm subsides and the roads get cleared from ice formation, and in the interest of the safety of students and members of the educational staff."



This decision was taken after Lebanon witnessed a series of earthquakes and a snowstorm reflected by low pressure, cold polar winds, heavy rain, and snow affecting Lebanon until Wednesday.