Rescuers save four Lebanese from under rubble in Turkey
Lebanon News
2023-02-07 | 12:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rescuers save four Lebanese from under rubble in Turkey
LBCI has learned that rescue teams have managed to reach three Lebanese trapped under the rubble of a hotel in Antakya as a result of the earthquake that struck southern Turkey on Monday morning.
Rescue teams also managed to recover a fourth person trapped elsewhere in Antakya, and work is being done to transfer him to a hospital.
And based on LBCI information, all those registered with the Lebanese Embassy in Ankara, with whom contact was previously lost, have been found. The search is still underway for those unregistered whose relatives reported missing, including three people whose location was determined hours ago.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Turkey
Rescue
Work
Earthquake
Rubble
Lebanese
Survivors
Expatriates
Next
Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake
Previous
