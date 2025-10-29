News
Trump says 'nothing' will jeopardise Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-10-2025 | 01:20
Trump says 'nothing' will jeopardise Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes
U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday "nothing" would jeopardise the ceasefire in Gaza, after Israel carried out air strikes on the Palestinian territory, accusing Hamas of violating the truce, which the militant group denied.
Gaza's civil defence agency said at least 38 people were killed in the Israeli strikes, which took place on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "powerful strikes" on Gaza after his defence minister accused Hamas of attacking Israeli troops in Gaza.
While Israel Katz did not say where the troops were attacked, Hamas said its fighters had "no connection to the shooting incident in Rafah" and reaffirmed its commitment to the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
Trump defended Israel's actions on Wednesday, saying it "should hit back" if Israeli soldiers were killed, but added that "nothing's going to jeopardise" the truce.
"They killed an Israeli soldier. So the Israelis hit back. And they should hit back," Trump told reporters on Air Force One during his tour of Asia.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said the ceasefire was holding, despite "skirmishes."
"We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an Israeli army soldier... but I think the president's peace is going to hold," he said.
Gaza's civil defence agency said at least three strikes were carried out, while the territory's main Al-Shifa hospital said one hit its backyard.
Al-Awda Hospital said it had received several bodies, including those of four children, killed in the bombing of Gaza's central Nuseirat refugee camp.
Hamas announced it would delay handing over the body of another hostage, due on Tuesday, saying Israeli "escalation will hinder the search, excavation, and recovery of the bodies."
AFP
