Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast

Based on a report published by Breaking Defense, a digital magazine on the strategy, politics, and technology of defense, reported that the naval base will be needed to safeguard new potential gas deals.



“The main objective of the restoration is to establish a typical naval base that contains all the life necessities for the military, in addition to all the logistical and operational components, so that the existing and expected vessels in the future can carry out the tasks assigned to them to the fullest,” Navy Commander Senior Capt. Haissam Dannaoui told Breaking Defense.



“The construction work for this center is nearing completion. Work is currently underway to equip these buildings,” Dannoui added, noting that the Lebanese navy is crucial for protecting the Lebanese natural resources, namely possible future oil installations.



According to Breaking Defense’s report, rebuilding the base will be essential for the country’s financial future, as the Lebanese navy is charged with securing Lebanon’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).