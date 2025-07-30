News
Powerful quake in Russia's Far East causes tsunami, Japan and Hawaii order evacuations
World News
30-07-2025 | 00:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Powerful quake in Russia's Far East causes tsunami, Japan and Hawaii order evacuations
A magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, damaging buildings and generating a tsunami of up to 4 meters (13 feet) that prompted warnings and evacuations stretching across the Pacific Ocean.
Several people were injured in the remote Russian region, while much of Japan's eastern seaboard - devastated by a powerful earthquake and tsunami in 2011 - was ordered to evacuate.
"Today's earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors," Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app.
A tsunami with a height of 3-4 meters (10-13 feet) was recorded in parts of Kamchatka, said Sergei Lebedev, regional minister for emergency situations, urging people to move away from the shoreline.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was shallow at a depth of 19.3 km (12 miles), and was centered 119 km (74 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 165,000. It revised the magnitude up from 8.0 earlier, and reported a strong aftershock of magnitude 6.9 soon after.
Reuters
World News
Earthquake
Russia
Tsunami
Japan
Hawaii
Evacuations
