Powerful quake in Russia's Far East causes tsunami, Japan and Hawaii order evacuations

World News
30-07-2025 | 00:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Powerful quake in Russia&#39;s Far East causes tsunami, Japan and Hawaii order evacuations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Powerful quake in Russia's Far East causes tsunami, Japan and Hawaii order evacuations

A magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, damaging buildings and generating a tsunami of up to 4 meters (13 feet) that prompted warnings and evacuations stretching across the Pacific Ocean.

Several people were injured in the remote Russian region, while much of Japan's eastern seaboard - devastated by a powerful earthquake and tsunami in 2011 - was ordered to evacuate.

"Today's earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors," Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app.

A tsunami with a height of 3-4 meters (10-13 feet) was recorded in parts of Kamchatka, said Sergei Lebedev, regional minister for emergency situations, urging people to move away from the shoreline.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was shallow at a depth of 19.3 km (12 miles), and was centered 119 km (74 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 165,000. It revised the magnitude up from 8.0 earlier, and reported a strong aftershock of magnitude 6.9 soon after.


Reuters 
 

World News

Earthquake

Russia

Tsunami

Japan

Hawaii

Evacuations

LBCI Next
Quake off Russia's far east was region's 'strongest since 1952'
Kremlin sees 'slowdown' in reviving ties with US
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:34

Quake off Russia's far east was region's 'strongest since 1952'

LBCI
World News
2025-07-24

Rescuers find no survivors at plane crash site in Russia's far east

LBCI
World News
2025-05-03

Magnitude 6.0 quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi region, no tsunami potential—Geophysics Agency

LBCI
World News
2025-05-14

Training aircraft from Japan's Self-Defense Force crashes in central Japan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:28

Japan records 1.3-meter tsunami: Official data

LBCI
World News
00:34

Quake off Russia's far east was region's 'strongest since 1952'

LBCI
World News
06:18

Kremlin sees 'slowdown' in reviving ties with US

LBCI
World News
05:59

Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-06

Netanyahu says his meeting with Trump can 'help advance' Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

Pope Leo XIV says Church must illuminate 'dark nights of this world'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-29

Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-27

EU chief slams Israel's 'abhorrent' strikes on Gaza civilian sites

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

First voluntary Syrian refugee convoy returns from Lebanon through Jdeidet Yabous crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon’s culture minister hails Ziad Rahbani as ‘exceptional talent’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Financial Prosecutor issues travel ban against Nader Hariri and bank director amid corruption probe

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More