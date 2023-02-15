MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake

- 9 people were deceased. The bodies of 3 of them were transported to Lebanon, and the remaining six were buried in Turkey.



- The number of missing persons, likely still under the rubble, is six people.



- The number of those insured safety is confirmed to be 70 people.



- The number of people whose names were circulated on social media as Lebanese, some likely to be Syrians or Palestinians, is 40.



The Ministry also notes that the Lebanese embassy in Ankara is still actively following up on daily information about the fate of the Lebanese to update the numbers mentioned above continuously.