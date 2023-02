Since the beginning of the crisis in 2019, Education International (EI) reported that teachers delivered education despite the challenges.



The global union federation representing teachers' organizations and other education employees reported that education unions were the first to help teachers acquire the skills for distance teaching "when the Lebanese government did not have the means or strategy to cope with the situation."



"Despite all these efforts, we could not compensate for the huge impact of the economic and living crises. Neither parents nor teachers had the means to secure the technology required for distance learning."



Education International commented that the situation only worsened, but despite donors' help, the aid didn't match the inflation, leading teachers to live in "survival mode."



The recent teachers' strike in Lebanon has led to around 350,000 Lebanese students and 170,000 Syrian students without education, while 60,000 teachers are on the streets protesting for their rights, the global union federation reported.



Education International called on the international community to rebuild the education system and denounce the Lebanese government's policies, which are "supporting the privatization of the sector."

