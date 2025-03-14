Several dozen Syrian Druze clerics crossed the armistice line on the Golan Heights into Israel on Friday, AFP journalists said, to conduct their community's first pilgrimage since Israel's creation in 1948 to a revered shrine.



On board three buses escorted by Israeli military vehicles, the clerics crossed at Majdal Shams in the Golan and headed to northern Israel, where they will visit the shrine and meet the leader of Israel's Druze, according to a source close to the delegation.



AFP