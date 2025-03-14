Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP

Middle East News
14-03-2025 | 05:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria&#39;s Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP

Several dozen Syrian Druze clerics crossed the armistice line on the Golan Heights into Israel on Friday, AFP journalists said, to conduct their community's first pilgrimage since Israel's creation in 1948 to a revered shrine.

On board three buses escorted by Israeli military vehicles, the clerics crossed at Majdal Shams in the Golan and headed to northern Israel, where they will visit the shrine and meet the leader of Israel's Druze, according to a source close to the delegation.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Druze

Golan Heights

Israel

LBCI Next
UN's Syria envoy calls for 'bold moves' from new government
China's top diplomat says Iran nuclear issue at 'critical' juncture
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-10

After violence in Syria, Israel says it is prepared to defend Syria's Druze

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-09

Israel says it will let Syrian Druze workers cross into Golan Heights

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-21

France issues new arrest warrant for Syria's Assad: Source to AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06

Israeli funding to Syria's Druze stirs controversy amid unmet northern rebuilding needs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Syria FM says ready to 'reinforce' cooperation with Iraq against IS

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48

G7 calls for resumption of 'unhindered' aid for Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:11

Iraqi PM says Islamic State leader for Iraq and Syria killed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:53

Israel claims Hamas has 'not budged an inch' in Gaza truce talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Opposition MPs unite behind Joseph Aoun for presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
09:00

Kurdish-led Syrian group rejects Islamist authorities' new constitution framework

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'

LBCI
Middle East News
15:05

Kurds say constitutional declaration does not reflect Syria's 'diversity'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Israel's border talks with Lebanon: Energy Minister rules out normalization amid rising opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Two Israeli strikes target Janta in eastern Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:47

Israel military says hit Hezbollah arms facility in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:56

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:07

Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE

LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More