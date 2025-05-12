News
Vision 2030
Hamas says freed US-Israeli hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-05-2025 | 12:14
Hamas says freed US-Israeli hostage
Hamas said Monday that its armed wing had released a U.S.-Israeli hostage, with a source close to the Islamist movement adding that Edan Alexander was handed over to the Red Cross in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.
"The (Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades have just released the Zionist soldier and American citizen Edan Alexander, following contacts with the U.S. administration, as part of the efforts undertaken by mediators to achieve a ceasefire," Hamas said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Free
US
Israeli
Hostage
Hamas armed wing says will release US-Israeli hostage Monday
Hamas in talks with US about ceasefire and aid entry in Gaza: Senior Palestinian official
