Hamas says freed US-Israeli hostage

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-05-2025 | 12:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says freed US-Israeli hostage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says freed US-Israeli hostage

Hamas said Monday that its armed wing had released a U.S.-Israeli hostage, with a source close to the Islamist movement adding that Edan Alexander was handed over to the Red Cross in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

"The (Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades have just released the Zionist soldier and American citizen Edan Alexander, following contacts with the U.S. administration, as part of the efforts undertaken by mediators to achieve a ceasefire," Hamas said in a statement.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Free

US

Israeli

Hostage

LBCI Next
Hamas armed wing says will release US-Israeli hostage Monday
Hamas in talks with US about ceasefire and aid entry in Gaza: Senior Palestinian official
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:48

Hamas armed wing says will release US-Israeli hostage Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-19

Hamas says fate of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander unknown after strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15

Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-14

Hamas says ready to free Israeli-US hostage, remains of four other dual nationals

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:09

Al Jazeera bureau chief says channel allowed to resume work in Palestinian territories

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

US envoy in Israel, Trump's coming visit to Mideast: Tensions mount amid prisoner deal developments

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:00

Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:48

Hamas armed wing says will release US-Israeli hostage Monday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-11

Israel seeks to expand influence in Syria with strategic defense zones: Key details revealed

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-07

UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

MP Imad Al-Hout tells LBCI: Equal power-sharing in Beirut is a priority in municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:52

LBCI reporter Nada Andraos injured by stray bullet in Tripoli

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

35 arrested after deadly gunfire following election results in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Lebanon's Interior Minister: Voter turnout in municipal elections in North Lebanon and Akkar reach 43.29%

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns reckless gunfire after LBCI journalist Nada Andraos injured during elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More