Iran warns Europeans that reimposing sanctions could have irreversible consequences

12-05-2025 | 15:00
Iran warns Europeans that reimposing sanctions could have irreversible consequences
Iran warns Europeans that reimposing sanctions could have irreversible consequences

Iran's foreign minister warned Britain, France and Germany on Monday that a decision to trigger a U.N. mechanism reimposing sanctions on Tehran could lead to an irreversible escalation of tensions.

Under the terms of a U.N. resolution ratifying a 2015 nuclear pact, the three European powers could reimpose United Nations sanctions against Tehran before October 18, known in diplomatic circles as the "snapback mechanism."

"Iran has made its position clear. We have officially warned all JCPOA (nuclear pact) signatories that abuse of the snapback mechanism will lead to consequences — not only the end of Europe's role in the agreement, but also an escalation of tensions that could become irreversible," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a column in French weekly magazine Le Point.


Reuters
 

