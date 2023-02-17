Three Lebanese soldiers killed after raid on drug smugglers

The Lebanese Army mourned Sergeant Paul Antoine Al-Jurdi, sergeant George Philip Abu Shaaya, and first adjutant Hassan Khalil Sharif, who were shot during clashes with wanted persons in the Bekaa.



The Lebanese Army Intelligence raided the house of one of the suspects. Still, instead of escaping, the suspects opened fire at the soldiers during the operation in search of the wanted person, Z. Nayef Al Masri.



The raid lasted for hours, but despite the three Lebanese soldiers dying, the Lebanese Army continued with the operation and destroyed the buildings in which drug making and selling are prominent. Machines were also used to destroy the suspects' houses.



The Lebanese Army then stated on Twitter that the number of arrested reached nine suspects.