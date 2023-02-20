2min

EU, Samir Kassir launch 18th edition of “Samir Kassir Award for Freedom of the Press”

On Monday, the European Union and Samir Kassir Foundation launched the 18th edition of the Samir Kassir Award for Freedom of the Press.







Since its creation, the Award’s competition has attracted more than 3,200 candidates from the Middle East, North Africa, and the Gulf region; additionally, 45 journalists have won the Award.



“In a region where the freedom of the press is limited and where information is often controlled by the state, access to trusted and quality journalism has never been more important. Journalism awards play a vital role in offering recognition to journalists,” stated Ralph Tarraf, the Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon.



In turn, the Samir Kassir Foundation President, Gisèle Khoury, expressed that the freedom of the press is currently “in a difficult position,” however, “this reinforces the idea that the media serves as a tool of resistance against repressive regimes. The press plays a major role in holding people accountable and putting an end to impunity. Professional journalism is the most important tool in speaking truth to power.”



The deadline for sending contributions is April 1, 2023, and three awards will be granted for the best: Opinion Article, Investigative Article, and Audiovisual News Report. The winner of each of those categories will receive a €10,000 prize.



The contributions should focus on one or more of the following topics: rule of law, human rights, good governance, fight against corruption, freedom of expression, democratic development, and citizen participation.



Additionally, the jury will comprise seven voting members from Arab and European media and an observer representing the European Union Delegation to Lebanon. The names of the winners will be announced during the prize-awarding ceremony, which will take place on June 1, 2023, in Beirut, on the eve of Samir Kassir’s 18th anniversary of his assassination.



