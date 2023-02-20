Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis

2023-02-20 | 10:53
Lebanon&#39;s MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis
Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants has admired the position of Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan during his participation in the Munich Security Conference, where he indicated that another approach is taking place to address the issue of Syrian refugees in neighboring countries, and the suffering of civilians, especially after the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey.

While sharing the opinion of Minister Bin Farhan as the most effective way to address this "intertwined dilemma," Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry stressed the need for concerted efforts by all concerned parties to achieve the return of the displaced Syrians to their country as soon as possible. in a way that preserves their security and dignity.
 

