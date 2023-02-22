News
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
Lebanon News
2023-02-22 | 05:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
Secretary-General of the National Research Council, Tamara Al-Zein, confirmed on Wednesday that the earthquake could not be predicted an hour or two before it occurs.
El-Zein’s remarks were made during an interview with Nharkom Said TV show on LBCI, whereby she mentioned that Lebanon lies on several faults.
She also said Lebanon records between 600 and 700 earthquakes annually, but people feel only three or four earthquakes per year.
She then pointed out that what happened in Turkey made the region seismically active, but this should not let us panic when we feel any new tremor.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese
Science
Scientist
Earthquake
Tremor
Quake
