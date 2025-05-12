Syria congratulates Turkey after PKK disbands

Syria congratulated Turkey on Monday after the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced it was disbanding, calling the development a "pivotal moment" for regional stability.



"On behalf of the Syrian Arab Republic, I congratulate the Turkish government and its people on the recent agreement with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). This step represents a pivotal moment not only for Turkey's internal security but for the stability of our region as a whole," Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani told a press conference in Ankara.





AFP