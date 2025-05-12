News
Syria congratulates Turkey after PKK disbands
Middle East News
12-05-2025 | 09:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria congratulates Turkey after PKK disbands
Syria congratulated Turkey on Monday after the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced it was disbanding, calling the development a "pivotal moment" for regional stability.
"On behalf of the Syrian Arab Republic, I congratulate the Turkish government and its people on the recent agreement with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). This step represents a pivotal moment not only for Turkey's internal security but for the stability of our region as a whole," Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani told a press conference in Ankara.
AFP
