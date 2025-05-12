Syria congratulates Turkey after PKK disbands

12-05-2025 | 09:23
Syria congratulates Turkey after PKK disbands
Syria congratulates Turkey after PKK disbands

Syria congratulated Turkey on Monday after the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced it was disbanding, calling the development a "pivotal moment" for regional stability.

"On behalf of the Syrian Arab Republic, I congratulate the Turkish government and its people on the recent agreement with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). This step represents a pivotal moment not only for Turkey's internal security but for the stability of our region as a whole," Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani told a press conference in Ankara.


AFP
 

