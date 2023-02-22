Mikati urges officials to elect a new president, stop the obstructions

2023-02-22 | 08:58
Mikati urges officials to elect a new president, stop the obstructions
2min
Mikati urges officials to elect a new president, stop the obstructions

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressed that Lebanon faces many challenges, including restructuring the economic model, taking into account the current economic context, the collapse of the exchange rate, the removal of subsidies, the social reality crisis, the inappropriate policies in terms of infrastructure support, and brain drain.

In a speech during the first meeting of the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) for the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF), he explained that from this "Joint Committee," they developed a new concept for emergency development to identify the needs of the Lebanese to return to the path of sound development.   

He stressed that the priority of this meeting is to secure technical support to return Lebanon on the path of recovery.                                                                             
 
After intensive consultations and discussions between the relevant Lebanese ministries and United Nations organizations, the priorities that will produce put the country toward sustainable development and economic and social recovery were identified.  

Mikati said: "Today, we look forward to hearing the views of those present on the agreed priorities that are compatible with the work of the government for the current year. We also look forward to hearing the ministers' views and comments on these priorities."   

"It is true that the limited capabilities available to the state significantly limit our ability to provide much of what the Lebanese need, but we do not hesitate to do our best to mitigate the repercussions of the crisis on the shoulders of the Lebanese," he added. 

The caretaker Prime Minister pointed out that since there is no sustainable development without political stability, he called on the officials and stakeholders to stop the approach of obstruction and political accusations that are useless.   

He called the deputies to elect a new president for Lebanon, which will help Lebanon again to put the necessary reforms required to sign the final agreement with the International Monetary Fund.
 

LBCI Next
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
