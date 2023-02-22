Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report

Lebanon News
2023-02-22 | 13:03
High views
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report

The significant decline of sea water in front of the sea castle in Sidon raised citizens' fears, considering it a phenomenon that would serve as a tsunami warning, especially with the recording of several earthquakes and tremors in the past days.

Experts confirmed that it is a natural phenomenon associated with the process of tides and the position of planets, especially the proximity of the sun and the moon to the earth.   

Director of the National Center for Marine Sciences, Milad Fakhri, told the National News Agency (NNA) that these factors "strengthen the process of tides, i.e., the decline of water, and this is normal, and people should not fear a tsunami or an earthquake, because this is something that no one knows but God."   

As for the head of the Fishermen's Syndicate in Sidon, Nazih Sonbol, he was surprised by the "uproar" raised, pointing out that "it is very typical and we as fishermen see it every day because it is related to the tidal process.   

For his part, the head of the Syndicate of Professional Divers in Lebanon, Muhammad Al-Sarji, assured that "the issue of the receding waters is normal, and that the process of tides we, as divers, observe daily, and this is the nature of the sea," pointing out that people are living stressful times as the issue of earthquakes and tremors takes the people's attention.   

Adding via NNA, he affirmed that there is no need to fear and panic. 
 

