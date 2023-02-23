0min

Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped LBP 27,000, and 98 octane fuel decreased LBP 28,000, and that of diesel decreased LBP 26,000, while gas price dropped LBP 18,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives are now as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,466,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,501,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,400,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 963,000