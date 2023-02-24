Beirut Municipality issues hotline to conduct building safety measures

During the first week after the earthquake, the statement reported that hundreds of calls were received by buildings' owners informing about damage to their facilities.



After conducting visual observations, the statement said that most cracks do not pose an imminent danger to the residents and the neighborhood.



The Engineering Department in the Municipality of Beirut also followed up on the field examinations due to its concern for the safety of citizens.



Within the framework of the Municipality's responsibility under the law, it prepared an action plan and a cooperation protocol with specialists in this field, which resulted in the establishment of an operations room that provides correct scientific guidance and forms an information system that collects all cases that require aftercare, and assist owners who need a quick inspection, especially for buildings that have been duly constructed and in which new defects have appeared, provided that the Engineering Department is supplied with all the necessary technical data to help to reach the best performance and facilitate the affairs of citizens who want to rehabilitate their buildings.



The statement added that for the proper organization of work, the residents of Beirut are requested to contact the hotline at 71 028 964 only by sending a message via WhatsApp that includes the following:



- The name of the caller;

- Property number and real estate area;

- Pictures of new cracks;

- Address via Share Location.