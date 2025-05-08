News
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Baalbek to oversee border security measures
Lebanon News
08-05-2025 | 03:32
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Baalbek to oversee border security measures
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam arrived in Baalbek as part of a tour of the Northern Bekaa region.
He began his visit at the Al-Shuaiba center in the outskirts of Baalbek, then proceeded to the Bou Fares post near the Syrian border, where he inspected the military and security measures to secure the border, ensure its protection, and prevent smuggling.
Salam held a meeting with army officers and personnel, during which he was briefed on all the steps being taken to safeguard Lebanon's borders and sovereignty.
He praised the efforts of the army personnel, stressing that they are the nation's shield and a symbol of sacrifice and loyalty in defense of the country and its people.
Defense Minister Michel Mnassa, Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar, and Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny accompanied him.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
PM
Nawaf Salam
Visit
Baalbek
Border
Security
