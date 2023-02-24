Lebanese Army seizes drugs, ammunition during raid in Bekaa

Lebanon News
2023-02-24 | 13:33
High views
Lebanese Army seizes drugs, ammunition during raid in Bekaa
Lebanese Army seizes drugs, ammunition during raid in Bekaa

On Friday, an army force in the towns of Hor Taala and Brital in Bekaa carried out raids on homes of wanted for kidnapping, shooting, drug trafficking, and car theft.

It seized three stolen cars, drugs and ammunition, military equipment, and equipment for stealing homes and vehicles.   

The seized items were handed over, and the investigation was initiated under the supervision of the competent judiciary.   

Last week, the Lebanese Army mourned three soldiers who were shot during clashes with wanted drug smugglers in Hor Taala, Bekaa.   

The Lebanese Army Intelligence raided the house of one of the suspects who opened fire at the soldiers during the operation in search of the wanted person, Z. Nayef Al Masri.    

Despite the raid lasting for hours, the Lebanese Army destroyed the buildings where drug making and selling are prominent.
 

