"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri

Berri's stated that "our candidate is serious and we have repeatedly affirmed this, while theirs is nothing more than an experimental tube" is an attempt to insult President Rene Moawad, the martyr of the Republic.

This insult is also directed at all the MPs and blocs who voted for MP Michel Moawad in the presidential elections, and it also indirectly targets Zgharta Al-Zawiya and the North, which they represent in the parliament and where Rene Moawad and Nayla Moawad have always represented them well. Perhaps "their candidate" should answer for himself if he accepts insulting Zgharta Al-Zawiya and the North, as his sponsor, Nabih Berri, did."

He added: "Perhaps the most truthful thing that Nicolas Nassif said about Berri was his attempt to say, 'Do I need to remind you that on the last day of the agreement signing on May 21, 2008, I announced the lifting of the siege from central Beirut.' Yes, the Lebanese people do not forget and will not forget, and they do not need anyone to remind them of Nabih Berri's militia practices, his siege of Beirut, its people, and economy, nor his invasion on May 7. Nor do they need anyone to remind them of his current siege with his ally Hezbollah on the entire country to satisfy external projects, nor his attempt to overthrow the presidency through insisting either on bringing in a president affiliated with the axis of resistance and submissive to it, or by obstructing and paralyzing the republic and seizing the powers of the president of the republic."

He continued: "Regarding the leader of Amal, he is a professor of corruption that spans across eras and governments, and is the biggest partner in all the sectarian divisions since 1992 and even before the Taif agreement. This is something that makes the Lebanese people shudder, who mock the '51 percent joke', and the files of electricity, diesel, and all the reconstruction of the South, and his council that reeks, he is exactly the head of the successive parliamentary councils that never held the government accountable or punished the corrupt, and caused the waste of billions of dollars, the theft of the livelihoods of the Lebanese people, and the stuffing of the administration with accountants and thugs."

He concluded: “What warms the hearts of the Lebanese people is that the current council has shown resistance to you personally and what you represent in terms of performance, after you turned the council presidency into a sectarian den protected from people's anger by militia practices, and you remained in your position with only 65 votes. The end of this term is near."