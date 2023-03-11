Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-03-11 | 06:24
High views
Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 63,000, and 98 octane fuel increased LBP 64,000, while the price of diesel increased LBP 60,000, and that of gas increased LBP 43,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,677,000
 
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,717,000 
 
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,592,000
 
- Gas Canister: LBP 1,137,000

