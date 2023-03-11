0min

Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 63,000, and 98 octane fuel increased LBP 64,000, while the price of diesel increased LBP 60,000, and that of gas increased LBP 43,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,677,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,717,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,592,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 1,137,000