Mikati welcomes Saudi-Iranian developments, urges election of president: report

Lebanon News
2023-03-12 | 11:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati welcomes Saudi-Iranian developments, urges election of president: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mikati welcomes Saudi-Iranian developments, urges election of president: report

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed satisfaction with the recent developments in the Saudi-Iranian relations file, stressing that Lebanon supports any consensual path in the region, especially since Saudi Arabia is a part of it, with its Arab and Islamic weight, and its vast regional influence.    

Mikati said in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that the relief that may result from this path must reflect positively on the entire region, including Lebanon.
 
He stressed that calming things down and stopping interference in the internal affairs of the countries of the region would contribute to increasing developments, which constitute an opportunity to “look forward.” 

Mikati said that he supports the statement of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan regarding the presidential file, as "we as Lebanese must not wait for the outside and do our duty to elect a president of the republic, build institutions, and start solving our many problems."    

The Lebanese Prime Minister warned that Lebanon cannot bear the crisis for long, as the crisis became "a bottleneck and may explode at any moment, and the required structural reforms must be accelerated before the crisis worsens and reaches the point of no return."    

Najib Mikati also stressed that the absence of a president, and the vacancy in the presidency, are not the government's responsibility.   

He asserted that the government would continue to meet despite the objections expressed by some parties, especially the team of former President Michel Aoun and the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil after it found itself facing a constitutional reality that forced it to meet and take responsibility for the continuity of public utilities.    

He said that the national and moral responsibility requires them not to retreat from the required tasks but to redouble the effort to pass the difficult phase pending the president's election.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Saudi-Iranian

Lebanese

Presidency

Elections

Government

LBCI Next
Lebanon wins "Best Arab Tourism Site," "Best Arab Promotional Campaign"
Tragic clash leaves four dead in Sad el-Bouchrieh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-10

Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-06

Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-03

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
13:32

Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:09

Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Doubts surround occurrence of municipal elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:48

Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Mikati welcomes Saudi-Iranian developments, urges election of president: report

LBCI
World
12:28

Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app