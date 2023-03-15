Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer

Lebanon News
2023-03-15 | 13:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer

Lebanon’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), represented by Director General Fadi El Hassan, signed a memorandum of understanding at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport to increase the number of direct civil flights between Lebanon, Sweden, and Denmark, starting in the summer of 2023.   

Signed in the presence of the General Directorates General of Aviation of Sweden and Denmark, the memorandum stipulated for the flights to increase to 11 weekly trips for each of the two sides after it was six flights per week during winter and eight flights per week during June and July.   

This will increase the mentioned flights to 12 weekly flights in 2024, then 13 flights in the summer of 2025, and 14 flights in the summer of 2026, noting that the flights designated for cargo were not specified in a specific number and are continuing.    

The meeting was held between the Lebanese sides, headed by the Director General of Civil Aviation, Fadi El Hassan. It included representatives from the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Middle East Airlines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, a delegation from the civil aviation of Denmark and Sweden, and a representative of the Scandinavian company SAS and the German company, Eurowings.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Civil Aviation

Beirut

Rafic Hariri International Airport

Civil

Flights

Sweden

Denmark

Travel

LBCI Next
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-14

Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

The need for fast-track services at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-04

Lebanon saw further increase in number of travelers in February

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-14

Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:39

Public Housing Institution introduces new platform for loan prepayments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:52

Salameh fails to attend hearing session with French and German delegations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:38

Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Air pollution health cost amounts to $900 million annually: Yassin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:28

Honduras to seek China relations, pressuring Taiwan ahead of US trip

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:01

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-04

Lampard under pressure as Everton slump to Brighton defeat

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-07

Boeing says it will cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:01

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:58

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:30

Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement

LBCI
World
06:40

North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:38

Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Lebanon's private schools studying tuition dollarization: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app