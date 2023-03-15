News
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer
Lebanon News
2023-03-15 | 13:38
Lebanon News
2023-03-15 | 13:38
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer
Lebanon’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), represented by Director General Fadi El Hassan, signed a memorandum of understanding at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport to increase the number of direct civil flights between Lebanon, Sweden, and Denmark, starting in the summer of 2023.
Signed in the presence of the General Directorates General of Aviation of Sweden and Denmark, the memorandum stipulated for the flights to increase to 11 weekly trips for each of the two sides after it was six flights per week during winter and eight flights per week during June and July.
This will increase the mentioned flights to 12 weekly flights in 2024, then 13 flights in the summer of 2025, and 14 flights in the summer of 2026, noting that the flights designated for cargo were not specified in a specific number and are continuing.
The meeting was held between the Lebanese sides, headed by the Director General of Civil Aviation, Fadi El Hassan. It included representatives from the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Middle East Airlines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, a delegation from the civil aviation of Denmark and Sweden, and a representative of the Scandinavian company SAS and the German company, Eurowings.
