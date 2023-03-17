Lebanon central bank head denies public funds went to firm owned by his brother

Lebanon News
2023-03-17 | 10:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon central bank head denies public funds went to firm owned by his brother
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon central bank head denies public funds went to firm owned by his brother

Lebanon's central bank governor on Friday told European officials that public funds were not transferred to a company owned by his brother and said no money from the institution entered his own personal account.

Salameh, 72, is being investigated alongside his brother Raja in Lebanon and in at least five European countries over accusations of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars over more than a decade and laundering some of the proceeds abroad.
 
The brothers deny wrongdoing. Salameh says the accusations are part of an attempt to scapegoat him for Lebanon's financial meltdown.

Lebanon has charged them in two cases but European officials have yet to announces charges.

Salameh was interrogated in hearings on Thursday and Friday by a Lebanese judge relaying nearly 200 questions submitted by French and German officials, a senior judicial source said.
 
He described Friday's hearing as "good" to Reuters.

In a later statement, he said that at the session he had reiterated evidence and documents submitted to the judiciary in Lebanon and abroad and offered a detailed explanation of them.

Those documents showed that "no money from the central bank" had entered the account of Forry Associates, a firm owned by his brother, the statement said.

European prosecutors suspect the central bank collected commissions as a fee from bond buyers and then transferred the funds to Forry.

Swiss authorities suspect the Salameh brothers may have illegally taken more than $300 million in this way from BDL, laundering some of the money in Switzerland, according to a letter sent by Swiss authorities to Lebanese authorities last year and seen by Reuters.

Salameh's statement on Friday also said his personal account at the central bank was "not linked" to accounts at the institution where deposits were being made and that "no money from the central bank was transferred into my account".
 
Salameh for decades enjoyed strong backing from Lebanese elites as he financed a state rife with corruption and enforced policies that earned commercial banks massive profits.

But he has faced increased scrutiny since a 2019 financial crisis resulting from decades of profligate spending, corruption and unsustainable policies by Lebanon's leaders.

As the Lebanese and European probes converge, some of his long-time allies have moved to distance themselves from him, according to political sources who declined to be identified.

His latest six-year term ends in July and he says he is not interested in staying on - bringing an end to a 30-year tenure that saw him work hand-in-glove with Lebanon's political elite.

No clear successor has emerged, raising the possibility that the central bank's vice governor could take over.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Economy

Governor

Riad Salameh

Brother

Central Bank

Head

Brother

Deny

Public Funds

Embezzlement

European Officials

LBCI Next
Solar Fund to benefit at least 25 companies with solar power systems: US Ambassador
Wronecka calls for sustainable solutions to be dependent on Lebanese leaders
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Lebanon cbank head arrives in court for second hearing with European officials

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
14:10

LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:02

Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May

LBCI
Variety
13:16

LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

Challenges and opportunities: Total's journey towards obtaining a drilling license in bloc 9

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

Yext hops on the generative AI train with Yext Chat, an enterprise-focused chatbot

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app